Food Network Personality Darnell Ferguson and His Wife Have Eight Children Together

Since he competed on the Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge (and won) in 2018, Darnell Ferguson has been a staple guest judge, contestant, and host for a wide array of offerings on the Food Network and on Discovery Plus.

In the years since he secured the $25,000 prize for winning the Thanksgiving-themed contest, Darnell has appeared as a guest panelist on Chopped and Chopped Next Gen and he's participated as a chef in the likes of Tournament of Champions and Guy's Grocery Games.