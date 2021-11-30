Food Network's 'The Big Bake' Offers Bakers a Semi-Sweet Grand Prize

Like many smaller competition shows, the grand prize offered by The Big Bake is only semi-sweet. This isn't The Voice or RuPaul's Drag Race, both of which boast a $100,000 prize.

The Big Bake winners get a measly $10,000 for their grandiose efforts. Shows like Food Network's The Big Bake and Netflix's Blown Away offer less in terms of prize money, but the televised publicity is priceless for the future of their careers.