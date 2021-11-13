Food Network's Saccharine Competition Show 'Holiday Wars' Is Back for Season 3 — Here's Who's Judging in 2021

The teams, which have whimsical names like "Team Here to Sleigh" and "Team Elves Without a Claus," are each made up of three contestants. With every episode, the teams will claw their way toward the coveted $25,000 prize, which is more than double what the cash prize was in 2018. It's hard to stay on Santa's Nice List when there's a chunk of change at stake.

Here's who's judging the fierce competitors this holiday season. Now that's a job we'd be more than happy to apply for.