Who Are the 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' 2021 Judges? Get into the Holiday Spirit Early!

In the past, the baking competition has had a rotating set of guest judges to determine which Christmas cookies creations make the cut. Although it still isn't confirmed, perhaps a former guest judge or two might return for Season 5! Baker and cake artist Kimberly Bailey would definitely make a good guest judge again. Some of the other guest judges that appeared on earlier seasons include baker and Food Network host Dan Langan, restaurateur and chef Damiano Carrara, and many more.