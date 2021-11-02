Logo
Home > Realitytv
'Holiday Baking Championship'
Source: Food Network

Food Network's 'Holiday Baking Championship' Contestants Are Playing for a Sweet Cash Prize

By

Nov. 1 2021, Published 8:52 p.m. ET

The nights meet us sooner, the air gets increasingly crisper — we're approaching that time of year. It's the time of year when holiday treats and confections call our names, each cookie, sprinkle, and chocolate chip taunting us, hoping to seduce our gluttony. Food Network greatly amplifies this with shows like Christmas Cookie Challenge and Holiday Baking Championship. While both are Food Network classics, the latter has graced our TV screens for longer, this upcoming season being the show's eighth.

Article continues below advertisement

Hosted by former NFL star (and soon-to-be Bachelor host) Jesse Palmer, Holiday Baking Championship is an annual competition reality program that sees a group of bakers, chefs, chocolatiers, and more compete in holiday-themed "pre-heat" and "main heat" challenges.

Airing every November through December, contestants put their blood, sweat, and tears into their creations (not literally) all in hopes of being crowned the new Holiday Baking Champion, as well as winning a super sweet grand prize. Unbuckle your belts, folks — you're in for a real treat.

Article continues below advertisement
'Holiday Baking Championship'
Source: Food Network

What is the 'Holiday Baking Championship' grand prize?

Season 8 will see 12 diversely skilled contestants flaunt their stuff, as well as their stuffing, to win $25,000. With a wide range of life experiences, each contestant has a unique goal for the prize money. With over 30 years of experience as a pastry chef, contestant Marilyn Santos McNabb, for example, hopes to put the prize money toward her retirement.

Article continues below advertisement
Contestant Marilyn Santos McNabb
Source: Food Network

What are the "pre-heat" and "main heat" challenges?

Each episode features the "pre-heat" and "main heat" rounds. The pre-heat round often features a less taxing challenge, something that can be completed in a shorter amount of time. The winner of that first round, aka the one who "takes the cake," will be awarded a special advantage going into the bigger, badder main heat round. Each creation is judged on three aspects: appearance, theme interpretation, and taste (duh).

Article continues below advertisement

In Season 8, Episode 1, titled "Falling into Winter," the pre-heat round will require the contestants to make both fall and winter doughnuts. The main heat will task the bakers with combining "holiday cheese board staples in creative apple and cheese desserts." The premiere episode will be a doozy, as the judges — Farmhouse Rules' Nancy Fuller, Ace of Cakes' Duff Goldman, and The Chew's Carla Hall — prepare to send two bakers packing. The series cheekily sees its eliminated bakers off by sending them "home for the holidays."

Article continues below advertisement

Season 7 saw Champaign, Ill., resident Julianna Jung earn herself the title of Holiday Baking Champion and a whopping $25,000, which was particularly impressive considering she was the only home baker of the season. With precision and grace, she rose to each challenge, sending home 11 professional bakers and chefs along the way. “If you’re working in a bakery or a restaurant, you have to bake the same things all the time, whereas I’m a home baker,” she told The News-Gazette.

“I get to bake whatever I want. So I have a little bit of a variety, and maybe that gave me an advantage," Julianna continued, clearly humble. She went on to explain that the judges take much longer to analyze and taste each treat than the minuscule portion of time shown to viewers watching from their lumpy living room couches. “It’s not just food, it’s also a form of art," Julianna said.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 8 contestants better have their spatulas, rolling pins, and whisks ready because holiday time has officially arrived. Cookie-cutter recipes just won't cut it.

Season 8 of Holiday Baking Championship premieres Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST on Food Network.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

10 Anime Foods That Will Bring Out Your Inner Chef

'The Great British Bake Off' Is Back so Let's Firm up Our Soggy Bottoms

If You Think Left Twix and Right Twix Taste the Same, You Are Sorely Mistaken

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.