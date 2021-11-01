Meet the New Judges on 'Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown'

It's the most wonderful time of the year: the season for baking competition shows. Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown will make you wish you had the talent and fearlessness to compete with an intricate gingerbread contest of your own. The show is a spinoff of the classic Holiday Baking Championship and viewers are already wondering who the trusty judges are.

Gingerbread Showdown follows a group of hopeful bakers who try to come up with the most unique and edible gingerbread creations. If you know anything about the amount of sugar and varying flavors that go into gingerbread houses, though, you know you wouldn't want to eat a whole house in one sitting.

The last time Gingerbread Showdown aired was in 2019, which makes this is a comeback for all holiday bakers. So, who are the Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown judges? Read on to find out!