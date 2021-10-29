If You Think Left Twix and Right Twix Taste the Same, You Are Sorely Mistaken

Ah, the Great Twix Divide.

One of the most prominent candy conspiracies of today has to be the left Twix and right Twix debate. For the last few years, the theory that left and right Twix bars look and taste different has been making the rounds on social media, leaving many users dumbfounded.

Back in 2012, the beloved chocolate bar went through a bit of a revamp. For the last nine years, an extended campaign introduced specially marked packaging, labeling some Twix as Left packs and others as Right packs.