HBO Max's 'Julia' Details How Beloved French Chef Julia Child Got Her Own Cooking Show in the 1960s

Peabody Award winner Julia Child went on to write over a dozen cookbooks and host more culinary shows, like Baking with Julia. Her brand of feminism didn't click with everyone, but she's forever important for breaking into a male-dominated industry with confidence, honesty, and heart. We'll be slurping French onion soup and sipping on French wine in her honor. Just as Julia Child would sign off, we'll just say, bon appétit.

New episodes of Julia release every Thursday on HBO Max.