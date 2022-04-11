TikTok user and Ariana Grande lookalike @edenvonweiss, unfortunately, doesn't clarify where she got the recipe from, but we sure are glad she shared it. It intrigues us that Eden Weiss starts by spreading Dijon mustard on her bread; we're skeptical, but definitely intrigued. With caramelized onions and apples galore, this recipe is for the somewhat-adventurous foodies of the world.

Tieghan Gerard of Half-Baked Harvest has a similar recipe that looks equally as mouth-watering.