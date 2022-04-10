Miss Dot’s ‘Home Town’ Pound Cake Recipe Went Viral, and Now You Can Make It, Too

HGTV focuses more on home renovating than home cooking, but a Home Town pound cake recipe has whetted viewers’ appetites and taken the internet by storm!

In last year’s Season 5 finale of the HGTV series, viewers watched Ben and Erin Napier restore the Myrick Home for its new resident, Cindy. In so doing, the Napiers found a keepsake from Bunny, one of the home’s prior owners. Bunny had stashed a pound cake recipe from her friend Miss Dot, and Erin got in touch with this baker extraordinaire.