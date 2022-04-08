Pregnant Woman Captures Baby Bump Dropping Mid-Workout in Viral TikTok

I know that there's swelling. I know that there's morning sickness and discomfort. I know that her body was going through tons of changes, both ones that were physically apparent, along with internal chemical/biological shifts that I'll never experience.

Through it all, however, my wife managed to, more or less, stick to her routine and get the things done that she needed to, which is impossible for me to fully appreciate because, again, I'll never know what that's like.