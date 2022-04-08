Logo
Pregnant Woman Captures Baby Bump Dropping Mid-Workout in Viral TikTok

Apr. 8 2022, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

I have no idea what it's like to gestate a human being inside of my body. And no, seeing my wife go through two pregnancies and two deliveries of our children doesn't really bring me that much closer to grasping the implications of just how much her body changed and the extent of how those changes affected her either.

I know that there's swelling. I know that there's morning sickness and discomfort. I know that her body was going through tons of changes, both ones that were physically apparent, along with internal chemical/biological shifts that I'll never experience.

Through it all, however, my wife managed to, more or less, stick to her routine and get the things done that she needed to, which is impossible for me to fully appreciate because, again, I'll never know what that's like.

It's completely bonkers for me to imagine what it would be like while I'm getting out of my car or, like in the middle of an exercise, feel a baby in my body drop lower-mid rep. But that's exactly what happened to Jaime, who posts under the TikTok handle @weirdjaime and she got it all on video in a now-viral clip.

Source: TikTok | @weirdjaime

In the video, Jaime can be seen ripping out multiple repetitions of kettlebell swings in a video. During her workout, she appears shocked then drops the weight and begins gently holding her stomach. A text overlay on the clip reads: "POV you feel the baby drop down mid-set."

workout baby drop
Source: TikTok | @weirdjaime

Jaime laughs during the recording and squats down and looks at the camera, it appears that she's looking around to see if anyone is watching her, maybe because she's worried that she may have actually peed herself.

workout baby drop
Source: TikTok | @weirdjaime

Many TikTokers were shocked to actually see the baby drop on camera, while others were concerned that strenuous exercise may put too much stress on her unborn baby.

workout baby drop
Source: TikTok | @weirdjaime

However, working out during pregnancy is actually recommended, and March of Dimes urges expectant mothers to clock in at least 2 and a half hours of aerobic activity every single week.

workout baby drop
Source: TikTok | @weirdjaime

Other TikTokers in the comments section echoed this statement and even stated that it's beneficial for pregnant women, if they had specific exercise routines prior to pregnancy, to maintain those throughout.

workout baby drop
Source: TikTok | @weirdjaime

Which is something that the UK's National Health Service advises as well: "Keep up your normal daily physical activity or exercise (sport, running, yoga, dancing, or even walking to the shops and back) for as long as you feel comfortable. Exercise is not dangerous for your baby. There is some evidence that active women are less likely to experience problems in later pregnancy and labor."

workout baby drop
Source: TikTok | @weirdjaime

Others joked that the baby was telling Jaime that her set was done, while others were shocked she was getting herself to the gym while carrying a child inside of her. Jaime said that the day after she mostly napped as the workout took a lot out of her.

