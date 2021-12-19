Ben and Erin’s ‘Home Town’ Has Two More Residents: Their Two Daughters

Ben and Erin announced this April that they were expecting another child, telling People that they found out about Erin’s pregnancy in September 2020 as they simultaneously filmed Home Town in Laurel, Miss., and Home Town Takeover Wetumpka, Ala.

“We were like, ‘Ooh, this is going to be tough, but we can do it,’” Erin said at the time. “We don’t remember anything, but I’m glad somebody was filming all of it.”