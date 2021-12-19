Ben and Erin’s ‘Home Town’ Has Two More Residents: Their Two Daughters

Ben and Erin’s ‘Home Town’ Has Two More Residents: Their Two DaughtersBy Dan Clarendon
Dec. 19 2021, Published 12:31 p.m. ET
Before Ben and Erin Napier had kids, Erin was admittedly trepidatious about becoming a parent. “Motherhood had long been my greatest fear — and a shameful one at that,” she wrote in her memoir, Make Something Good Today. “Every single night, when I turned out the beside light, I asked myself, ‘Will I ever be brave enough? For all of it?’”
Ben and Erin welcomed their first child, Helen, in 2018.
The Home Town stars became parents in January 2018, with the arrival of their first child, as Today reported at the time. In an October 2017 blog post announcing the pregnancy, Erin revealed that she would be having a daughter, whom she’d name Helen after her grandmother.
“My prayer for Helen is that she will be brave and kind,” she added in the blog post. “I pray that she will not be bullied the way I was, and that she will be a protector of the ones who are. I pray that she will learn that from her father, the protector who loves the people in his life so well.”
They learned they’d be having a second child last year — while filming two shows at once.
Ben and Erin announced this April that they were expecting another child, telling People that they found out about Erin’s pregnancy in September 2020 as they simultaneously filmed Home Town in Laurel, Miss., and Home Town Takeover Wetumpka, Ala.
“We were like, ‘Ooh, this is going to be tough, but we can do it,’” Erin said at the time. “We don’t remember anything, but I’m glad somebody was filming all of it.”
The couple later told the magazine that Erin got a clue about her pregnancy when she became “suddenly allergic” to her favorite face wash — and she had to film Home Town Takeover the following day!
“My face was on fire, and my skin was peeling,” Erin said. “I called one of my best friends, who’s an aesthetician, and I was like, ‘What is the deal?’ She was like, ‘Are you pregnant?’ … So watch out, everybody, if you’re suddenly allergic to something you’d never been allergic to.”
To that, Ben quipped, “I recently developed an allergy to spicy horseradish. Might be pregnant.”
The couple welcomed their second child, Mae, this May.
The couple’s second child, a daughter named Mae Napier after Erin’s aunt Mae, arrived on May 28, weighing 7 lbs. and 1 oz. and measuring and 19.5 inches.
“While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have,” they told People in a statement. “They’re already so in love with each other.”
Almost two weeks later, Erin gave an Instagram shout-out to to her doting husband as they adjusted to life as parents of two. “If [Ben’s] not scooping me up off the sofa, as I’m still recovering from surgery, he’s mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming,” she wrote, captioning a phot of Ben bottle-feeding Mae.
“And I have kissed him every time he’s in arm’s reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are,” she added.