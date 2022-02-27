Ben Napier Gives Back to His Alma Mater, Ole Miss, and Cheers on the Football Team

Last August, Ben and Erin delivered a desk Ben had made to the English department at Ole Miss. “A friend of mine reached out to me explaining that he had gotten his hands on some wood from the campus at Ole Miss,” Ben said, as the university reported. “There were two slabs of oak and the slab of cedar from Rowan Oak. My original thought was to mill the slab down and build a bookcase, but eventually, I decided to leave it whole and build a desk.”