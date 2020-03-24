Ole Miss Basically Asked People to Put Them in Their Will in Case They Die From COVID-19

"Since that's the case, you should really think about your will. Specifically, you should put Ole Miss in there and give us some of your money after you die. Sure, maybe you have family members or friends who could use the cash. But we have students, teachers, and sports programs to pay for, and we sure aren't going to use the insane amount of tuition money we bring in every year to pay for that.

"We rely on donations from people like you, the about-to-be-dead, to fund our existence."