What Happened to John Combe From 'Home Town'? HGTV Fans Fell in Love With His Personality

"I'm tired of big, big cities, and I fell in love with the town of Laurel. It's just a place where I can come and relax and enjoy life," John said on his episode of Home Town. "Money is not a problem for me — the sky's the limit."

The home was also one of the largest properties Ben and Erin had ever tackled. It featured 3,000 square feet, three bedrooms, and three and a half bedrooms, and was listed at $199,000.