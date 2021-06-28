The Garlic Nose Trend Is Going Viral, but Not Everyone Is Psyched About Its Effects

A 29-year-old personal trainer named Rozaline Katherine (@rozalinekatherine) became an overnight sensation on TikTok after posting a video about a natural remedy that aims to relieve nasal congestion.

The short clip charts her experiences with the simple and cost-effective life hack that only requires two garlic cloves and about 10-15 minutes of your time. As Rozaline writes in the captions, the method — which has since then become known as the Garlic Nose Trend — works wonders.