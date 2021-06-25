5 TikTok-Approved Creative Activities for Kids to Do During Summer Vacation

While trips to the beach, backyard BBQs, playdates, and trips to the park are all fun activities to do with your kids , there may be days when you're searching for a fun activity that can entertain your young ones at home for a few hours during the day.

Here are five TikTok-approved activities for kids to do during their summer vacation.

Is your child already saying these dreaded words: "I'm bored"? If you don't want your child sitting in front of the TV or playing on an iPhone or iPad for the majority of their summer vacation, Distractify has rounded up a few fun activities that are totally TikTok-approved for kids to do during their break from school. Keep reading to check out a few of our favorite kid-friendly activities.

1. Create a fairy garden. If your little ones are into magic, craft an outdoor fairy garden using twigs, twine, moss, and acorns. Whether you find the materials around your home or head to your local art supply store, we're sure this fun activity will keep you and your little fairy entertained for the day. Add a portable tea light or hook up a string of twinkle lights to make it extra special.

2. Let your kids be entertained with slime. If you have young kids or are on babysitting duty, making slime is a totally fun way to keep your kiddos entertained. But, it can create a bit of a mess if you are not careful. To create, @7daysofplay posted a video saying to mix one cup of white glue with half a cup of water. Then, add half a cup of liquid starch, mix in some glitter, and knead until firm. Finally, grab a straw and stick it into the slime and blow some bubbles. Have fun!

3. Paint the sidewalk ... with water! On a hot summer day, get your kids outside with a fun painting activity. TikToker @esteeducates revealed that this activity will keep kids busy "for hours." Simply grab some paintbrushes and a cup of water and allow them to "paint" the sidewalk.

4. Make milk carton bird feeders. This is a super fun craft to do with kids of all ages. Instead of simply recycling your used milk cartons, have your kids decorate them with crayons, markers, etc., to really let their creativity shine through. Then, cut holes in the bottom and top and tie a piece of twine to the box. Next, add a bunch of birdseed to your feeder, head outside with your young ones, and hang your masterpieces on a tree.