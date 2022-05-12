The Grinder Sandwich on TikTok Looks Beyond Delicious –– Here's the Viral Recipe

The Grinder Sandwich on TikTok Looks Beyond Delicious –– Here's the Viral RecipeBy Stephanie Harper
May. 11 2022, Published 10:11 p.m. ET
Thanks to TikTok, a lot of people who might have been super uncomfortable in the kitchen before are now feeling as though they can make different recipes without a problem. Cooking doesn’t always come easy for everyone, but there are plenty of TikTok tricks, tips, and hacks that make the cooking process feel a lot less daunting.
Right now, the grinder sandwich recipe is viral on TikTok for being one of the most delicious meals to eat! Here’s what people are saying about it –– and how to make one yourself.
What’s the recipe for the TikTok grinder sandwich?
Thanks to a TikToker by the name of @cookwithlexx, the visual recipe for the viral grinder sandwich on social media is available for anyone to check out. She posted a step-by-step guide on how to make a delicious-looking sandwich –– and she kept it quick too. Her video is only 23 seconds in total!
The general ingredients needed to make the grinder sandwich are as follows: mayonnaise, banana peppers, salt, pepper, oregano, red pepper flakes, red wine vinegar, and shredded lettuce. @Cookwithlexx isn’t the only TikToker to post the delicious sandwich on her feed, but she’s one of the only people who listed all the necessary ingredients.
Other users have uploaded the results of their yummy sandwiches too (and just about everyone is pulling in thousands to millions of views), but not everyone is mentioning the ingredients being used. Another TikToker by the name of @kuhleelee.eats posted a step-by-step guide starting with slicing your tomatoes and grinding your parmesan.
After that, her video moves forward to shredding the lettuce by hand with a knife. Next, she moves on to mincing the garlic. Her dressing recipe includes mayo, red wine, vinegar, oregano, red pepper, salt, and pepper. The difference here is that she made hers special by adding wine for more flavor.
What are TikTokers saying about the viral grinder sandwich on TikTok right now?
There’s nothing but glee and eagerness coming from people in the comment sections of the viral videos showcasing delicious recipes for the grinder sandwich. One user posted, “Omg I usually buy these types of sandwiches but this gives me hope that I could actually make it at home.”
Another user wrote, “This looks aaaaamaaazing!!! Now I’m hungry!” In the age of social media where so many people are critical and negative, it’s nice to see so many people band together in excitement over a delicious new recipe to try.
Is there an official recipe with measurements available anywhere?
On TikTok, a lot of the people who are uploading videos are simply eyeballing their ingredients and taking their best guesses. They're estimating how much of each item to use to the best of their abilities. Fortunately, there are real recipe lists that include the full measurements for each ingredient. These recipes are located on different sites all over the internet.
For example, one grinder sandwich recipe comes from a cooking blogger with a page called Cooking With Ayeh. She breaks down how much iceberg lettuce you should use, how many tablespoons of mayonnaise to include, how many grams of parmesan cheese are needed, and so much more.