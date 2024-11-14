Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Video of Travis Kelce Wearing a T-Shirt With Taylor Swift's Ex John Mayer Resurfaces "He def just picked a shirt out of his dresser for this." By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 14 2024, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

NFL star Travis Kelce is known for his style (as well as his relationship with Taylor Swift). However, a past fashion choice had fans of the "All Too Well" singer raising their eyebrows.

A September 2023 episode of his New Heights podcast is going viral on TikTok, and Travis can be seen wearing a black t-shirt with John Mayer's name and photo front and center — merch from his 2019 World Tour. That wouldn't be an issue if it wasn't for the fact that his now-girlfriend famously dated the Hollywood bad boy — and wrote a song about their not-so-nice breakup.

Fans were confused by Travis Kelce's John Mayer t-shirt.

Fans took to social media to discuss Travis's John Mayer t-shirt and what it signifies — seeing as he wore it right as the couple was going public with their relationship. While some think he wore the shirt because it was readily available, others believe he was sending a message.

"I don't think it's that deep. He def just picked a shirt out of his dresser for this. And also, Taylor is mature enough to let people like what they like. She's still besties with Ed who is friends with John Mayer," one person wrote on Reddit. However, another disagreed, adding, "Oh he knows... he is letting John Mayer know that he can handle what John couldn't!! lessssgo!"

Others think this is a sign that Travis and Taylor's relationship is just for publicity. "Hollywood/Celebrityville is all smoke and mirrors. Think Hunger Games. It's to keep the masses entertained and distracted," one person theorized before another added, "My personal stance is that while I fully believe Taylor has indulged in several PR relationships (as everyone else here believes) but I find it hard to believe they all are PR, and John is one that’s seemed really real to me."

Taylor Swift allegedly wrote "Dear John" about her relationship from John Mayer.

Taylor and John reportedly dated in 2009 when Taylor was 19 years old and he was 13 years her senior. In the song, "Dear John" Taylor sang, "Don't you think I was too young to be messed with?” among other disparaging lyrics about John.

John went on to respond to the song, telling Rolling Stone in 2012, "I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you’ve ever been, someone kicked you even lower?"

More recently, on her Eras Tour, Taylor made it very clear she was over what happened and asked fans to be nice ahead of the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in July 2023. "I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19,” she said per Billboard. “I was hoping to ask you, that as we lead up to this album, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our Internet activities. Right?"