Fans Are Convinced That Taylor Swift's "Would've, Could've, Should've" Is About John Mayer

On "Dear John," Taylor sang, "Don’t you think 19’s too young." On "Would've, Could've, Should've," Taylor sings, "I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19," which is a clear call back to the topics she discussed on "Dear John" over a decade ago.

The references didn't stop there either. Taylor then sings, "If I was some paint, did it splatter on a promising grown man? And if I was a child did it matter if you got to wash your hands," which is a clear reference to the duo's age difference.