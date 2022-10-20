Is Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged? Fans Are Convinced That a Trip Down the Aisle Is Coming
When Billy Ray Cyrus split from his ex-wife of nearly 30 years, Tish Cyrus, fans of the country musician were shocked. However, the ink on the divorce papers has dried and both parties have moved on with their lives.
Now, fans believe Billy Ray Cyrus is on the fast track to love. Billy and Tish’s divorce became official in April 2022, and the musician is already in a serious relationship with singer and songwriter Firerose. In fact, social media users believe that the pair may have marriage on the brain, thanks to a recent Instagram post. So, is Billy Ray Cyrus engaged? Here’s everything we know.
Billy Ray Cyrus has not made an official statement confirming his engagement, but folks believe the writing is on the wall.
First comes love, then comes marriage. Folks, it appears that Billy Ray may be planning to jump the broom very soon. However, the 61-year-old has yet to make an official announcement.
On Oct. 18, 2022, Billy took to Instagram to share a post of himself and his main squeeze, Firerose. The pair, who frequently take photos with one another, caused quite an eruption on social media thanks to a dazzling sparkler on her finger.
Firerose also shared the same photo on her page with the same caption, which reads, “Happy Autumn.”
While it's clear as day that the pair are in a serious relationship, the ring leaves people confused. Interestingly, both parties have continued to remain mum on the topic, as of this writing.
However, even if they haven't made a formal announcement, showing off a ring with your main squeeze on social media is a tell-tale sign that a serious commitment has been proposed and accepted. So, it’s safe to assume that marriage is definitely in the cards for these two. As for when, that’s the million-dollar question.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose first went public with their relationship in the summer of 2022.
Most people may believe that Billy Ray and Firerose are moving a bit too fast with their relationship. However, the heart sometimes wants what it wants.
Firerose first confirmed her relationship with Billy Ray on Aug. 25, 2022, with a birthday tribute post on Instagram.
People reports that an insider later confirmed that the pair “grew close while working on music together.”
Additionally, the source shares that Billy and Tish’s marriage was “over before he started dating her.”
The source also reveals the pair “have been dating for a while.” It’s safe to say that the pair took their time before announcing their relationship to the world.
So it's unclear exactly how long they have been together, and the jury is still out on whether or not the pair are actually engaged. But we’d like to send our best wishes to the couple on whichever road they choose.