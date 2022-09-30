Meet Firerose, the Rumored Fiancée of Legendary Musician Billy Ray Cyrus

Since she was a child, Firerose has been inspired by various artists; however, her biggest inspirations are Sia and Alanis Morisette, as well as Australian rock bands like Powderfinger, INXS, and Silverchair.

"I felt something cutting edge from the music of those artists that I listened to growing up that spoke to me deeply and cut through the noise of all the classical music I was surrounded with,” Firerose wrote on her website.