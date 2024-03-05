Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Crushed on Each Other Years Before Getting Together The gossip mill has it that Dominic had an entanglement with Tish’s daughter Noah, too. By Dan Clarendon Mar. 5 2024, Published 4:47 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and her siblings got a stepfather in 2023 when mom Tish Cyrus married Dominic Purcell, capping off a years-long romance and an even longer period of admiration from afar. But Tish’s daughter Noah Cyrus reportedly had her own history with the Prison Break actor…

Article continues below advertisement

Recent reports tout that Noah, one of Tish’s other kids with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, once had a fling with Dominic. Read on to see Tish and Dom’s relationship timeline and how Noah might figure into the chronology.

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell’s relationship timeline starts with DMs.

Tish reflected on her and Dominic’s early days in a February 2024 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, saying that she crushed on him while he was starring on Prison Break. “I was like … ‘He is freaking dangerous, and I love it,’” she said on the podcast, per People. She also revealed that Dominic was her “hall pass” during her marriage to Billy Ray.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Dom ended up sending Tish an Instagram DM in 2016, but she didn’t see his outreach until years later. After her split from Billy Ray, however, a friend urged her to DM Dominic, so she did, under the pretext of them working on a TV show together. Dom wrote back right away and said he had been crushing on her “forever.”

Article continues below advertisement

The couple got engaged over November 2022.

Tish and Dominic sparked relationship rumors in July 2022 when she called him “babe” on Instagram, per Us Weekly. And in April 2023, the Cyrus family matriarch announced on Instagram that she and Dom were engaged. “A thousand times… YES!” she wrote, captioning a photo of her brandishing a diamond ring as he wraps his arms around her waist.

But Tish later told Vogue that Dom popped the question months earlier, over Thanksgiving the year prior, with an assist from Miley. And then came the wedding planning. “I actually picked out everything myself,” Tish revealed to the magazine. “I knew exactly what I wanted and was very controlling of the entire process.”

Article continues below advertisement

And they married in August 2023.

The happy couple walked down the aisle in a private August 2023 ceremony at Miley’s home in Malibu, Calif. For the special day, Tish and stylist Bradley Kenneth picked out a strapless white lace dress by Netta Benshabu.

Article continues below advertisement

“The dress I wore at the ceremony was the most romantic dress I’ve ever seen,” Tish said. “It truly felt like me. And most of all, it made me feel like I feel when I’m with Dom: beautiful. That’s how he makes me feel. … [The wedding] was like I was in a fairytale. The most romantic fairytale you could ever imagine.”

Did Dominic date Noah Cyrus, and if so, when?

Now we get into gossip territory. On March 1, a source told People that Dominic had a casual relationship with Noah before his romance with Tish. “Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends-with-benefits way, off and on,” the source said. “They stopped seeing each other, and then Tish started something up. … Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”