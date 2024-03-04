Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Did Dominic Purcell Hook Up With Noah Cyrus Before Marrying Her Mom? A source said Noah and Dominic “were seeing each other in a friends-with-benefits way” before Dominic dated now-wife Tish Cyrus. By Dan Clarendon Mar. 4 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Rumor has it Dominic Purcell’s dating history includes both Tish Cyrus and daughter Noah Cyrus… and that him marrying Tish after hooking up with Noah has caused a rift in the Cyrus family. A source told People on Friday, March 1, that Noah was “offended” that Tish married Dominic after Noah and the Prison Break actor hooked up.

“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends-with-benefits way” the People source added. “They stopped seeing each other, and then Tish started something up. Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.” That same day, a source told ET that Noah and Tish “haven’t been close since Tish started dating Dominic” and that “Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama.” Amid the gossip, here’s what we know about Dominic’s dating history.

Dominic Purcell’s dating history includes a marriage to Rebecca Williamson.

Around the time he scored a breakout role in Prison Break, Dominic was married to Rebecca Williamson. That marriage lasted from 1998 to 2007, during which time he and Rebecca welcomed daughters Lily and Audrey and sons Augustus and Joseph, according to Us Weekly. Rebecca is a former talent agent who represented Naomi Watts and Simon Baker, according to an introduction on the podcast SheSez. She’s also one of the entrepreneurs behind the Face Halo makeup remover.

He was also in a years-long, on-off relationship with AnnaLynne McCord.

Dominic went public with his relationship with AnnaLynne McCord, his costar in the film Officer Down, in 2011 and dated her until their 2014 breakup. But they resumed their relationship between 2016 and 2018 and again between 2020 and 2021, Us reports. “There are many reasons why that man forever will be my forever person,” AnnaLynne said in a 2021 BARE by Giddy interview. “Literally, he’s staying at my house right now. We’re not together, but we are … we’re family, is what it is now.”

Since 2023, Dominic has been married to Tish Cyrus.

Dominic connected with Tish over social media, as she told Vogue in August 2023, days after tying the knot with him at daughter Miley Cyrus’s Malibu home. “I slid into Dom’s DMs and the rest is history,” Tish said. “It was love at first sight for both of us!” And the actor popped the question over Thanksgiving 2022. “Dom, along with Miley, planned the entire thing,” Tish recalled. “They knew we would all be together as a family and thought it would be the perfect time!”