Home > Entertainment > Music Noah Cyrus Got Rid of Her Eyebrows and Doesn't Care What People Think "We have GOT to stop judging people for who they love, what they look like, where they come from, and how THEY live THEIR lives." Write that down. By Melissa Willets Feb. 14 2024, Published 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Singer Noah Cyrus has made no secret of the fact that it isn't easy growing up in the shadow of her older sister, superstar and now Grammy winner Miley Cyrus. "It was absolutely unbearable," she said in 2020. Noah also wrote about the difficult experience in her song, "The End of Everything," singing, "My sister's like sunshine / Always bringing good light wherever she'll go / And I was born to rain clouds / Blessed in her shadows."

Article continues below advertisement

Given her difficulty overcoming Miley's larger-than-life presence, did Noah decide to take a drastic step and shave off her eyebrows so she can stand out? Because fans have noticed she seemingly doesn't have eyebrows anymore. Here's what we know about the aesthetic change, and how Noah feels about people commenting on her appearance.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Where did Noah Cyrus' eyebrows go?

Over the past several months, Noah's eyebrows have been doing a disappearing act. First, they got smaller, and she seemingly penciled them in. But as of Paris Fashion Week in January 2024, the singer has fully bleached her eyebrows — not removed them completely as some people may think.

The stark look stands in, well, stark contrast to her very pronounced and full brows several years back when she first hit the music scene in 2016. Noah has matured since then, but that fact is not letting her off the hook with fans who aren't sure how they feel about the star's newest look — not that she is interested anymore.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

As fans ponder the state of Noah Cyrus' eyebrows, it seems she has long been struggling for acceptance.

Not surprisingly, fans have comments about Noah's eyebrows or lack thereof. But an old confession and her current state of mind may keep critics at bay. Consider that Noah has spoken out before not only regarding worrying about standing out as Miley's little sister, but also about being accepted by other people in her life.

Article continues below advertisement

Where are Noah Cyrus’s eyebrows? #AmericanIdol — julie melendez (@nursepez) April 18, 2023

"I had an ex-boyfriend who would always tell me how stupid I look, made me feel dumb, or tell me things about the way I perform, even the way I did my eyebrows. And it gave me so much insecurity that I already had," she reportedly previously said during an interview.

Article continues below advertisement

And, when she recently shared the news that she is engaged to her boyfriend Pinkus, apparently online trolls made her reflect on her past insecurities. "Since I've announced something so pure and happy for me and my life, the internet and commenters have been working so hard to take the joy, love and happiness from me," she wrote in part on social media. "Today being surrounded of comments calling me ugly, and commenting on my face and body — as you all did when I was just 11-12 years old."

The star said that she had considered taking her own life following all the negativity she read about her looks. But now, Noah wants others to know she is in a good place — yet, she still worries about others who live in this climate. "We live in 2023, we have GOT to stop judging people for who they love, what they look like, where they come from, and how THEY live THEIR lives," Noah continued. Message received. Your eyebrows, your choice.