Home > Television > Young Sheldon If Zoe Perry Looks Familiar, There's a Reason — the 'Young Sheldon' Star Has Famous Parents Zoe Perry has appeared on TV with both of her famous parents, who are best known from iconic shows. By Melissa Willets Feb. 13 2024, Published 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actress Zoe Perry has been in the spotlight since she was a child, largely because her parents are also famous actors. Indeed, if the Young Sheldon alum looks familiar, perhaps it's because she strongly resembles her mom, renowned actress Laurie Metcalf.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, the carbon copy mother and daughter even played the same role of Mary Cooper, with Laurie first portraying the character on The Big Band Theory and Zoe taking on Mary in Young Sheldon. Read on for more fun facts about Zoe Perry's famous family, including who her father is (hint: You definitely know him), and if she is related to late legend Matthew Perry.

Source: Getty Images Zoe Perry and Laurie Metcalf attend the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 13, 2019, in Santa Monica, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

Zoe Perry's parents hail from TV shows we know and love.

Beloved Roseanne alum Laurie Metcalf was previously married to fellow actor Jeff Perry, who happens to be Zoe's dad. Fans know Jeff's face from his years-long role of Cyrus Beene on Scandal, as well as playing Meredith's dad Thatcher Grey on Grey's Anatomy.

Laurie and Jeff were only married for a few years, and divorced all the way back in 1986, per People. Zoe is their only child together. The Uncle Buck alum later married her co-star Matt Roth from the '80s sitcom that made her a household name. They were united in holy matrimony from 1993–2014, and share three children.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Zoe's dad, well, Jeff went on to wed Linda Lowy, and they are still together, sharing daughter Leah. Meanwhile, Zoe's celebrity parents have both worked with their talented daughter, with Jeff appearing alongside his offspring on Scandal. When Zoe played Cyrus's nemesis Samantha on the drama, Jeff said about the experience, “It’s a great joy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, did you know that Zoe played a young Jackie Harris on Roseanne before she played the younger version of Mary in Young Sheldon? However, her actor parents made Zoe wait to really get into the business until she was an adult.

“We just felt that it might be too stressful for a kid that age that was pretty shy and quiet,” Laurie said previously. “We didn't want to put her in a position where she had a role and had all this responsibility all of a sudden. She was fine with that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images The late great Matthew Perry.

But wait — Is Zoe Perry related to Matthew Perry?

With a famous last name like Perry, and well-known parents like Laurie and Jeff, one has to wonder: Does Zoe share a connection to another famous Perry by the name of Matthew? The answer is no, however, no matter how much we wanted it to be true. Zoe has no known direct relation to the late Friends star we all miss and still adore.