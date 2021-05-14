Is George Sr. Cheating on Sheldon's Mom With This Familiar Character? (SPOILERS)

OG Big Bang Theory fans remember that Sheldon’s father was far from perfect. In Season 10, Sheldon opened up to Penny about the time he walked in on his father with another woman, and on a recent episode of Young Sheldon , we may have gotten a clue about what really happened.

Viewers who tuned in to the Season 4 finale of Young Sheldon were served a cup of piping hot tea. After a heated argument, George Cooper Sr. stepped out on his marriage and may have cheated on his wife, Mary. But who did George Sr. have an affair with ?

Who did George Sr. have an affair with on ‘Young Sheldon’?

George Sr.’s relationship with his wife was on the rocks long before the season finale fight that changed everything. But in the May 13 episode of Young Sheldon, tensions were especially high after Mary suggested that their entire lives revolved around George.

George asked Mary before storming out of the house, “Oh really? Did I want to get stuck coaching high school football? Did I want to live across the street from your mother? Did I want to spend my evening getting yelled at by my daughter, and my son, and my wife?”

When Sheldon’s father left home, he found his way to a local bar... and then found himself in the presence of a familiar face. A newly single Brenda Sparks (played by Melissa Peterman) began a seemingly friendly conversation with George Sr. and it soon became clear to viewers what might happen next.

In light of the recent episode, showrunners released a statement on Twitter that read, “Big Bang fans have heard Sheldon tell stories about his dad for years. We try to honor those stories but also like to find unexpected ways for them to play out.”

The statement continued, “As we’ve learned in the first four seasons of Young Sheldon, these stories Adult Sheldon is telling us come from a new perspective — one he has gained after becoming a father himself. Sometimes life gets complicated, but we’re excited to explore these new chapters in the lives of the Coopers.”

In The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon mentioned that he was 13 when he returned from math camp and caught his dad cheating, but Sheldon is only 11 at this point in Young Sheldon. So, fans will just have to see how things play out between George Sr. and Billy’s mom. Since the premiere of the Young Sheldon season finale, fans have taken to social media to react to George Sr.’s presumed infidelity, and the responses have been mixed.

