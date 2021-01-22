You'll Never Guess How Much Jim Parsons' Net Worth Is (Hint: It's a Lot)

As far as television actors go, Jim Parsons has truly made a big bang in Hollywood. For his role as Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory, Forbes named him the highest paid actor on television. However, Jim Parsons was ready to go onto bigger (and bangier) things, although he is still both an executive producer and a voiceover actor for Young Sheldon .

While Jim made quite a bit of money for Big Bang Theory, it’s a lot tougher to figure out exactly what he makes for Young Sheldon since he doesn’t appear on screen and is also one of the producers. However, we can guess that Jim doesn’t make nearly as much for Young Sheldon per episode as he made for Big Bang Theory.

However, Iain has yet to even hit puberty, so he’s pretty early in his career and already has a reported net worth of about $4 million. Because Jim's role in Young Sheldon is off-screen, and because he's also a producer, his salary per episode is likely very different from what it was with Big Bang Theory.

For reference, while old Sheldon was paid $1 million per episode for Big Bang Theory, young Sheldon, played by Iain Armitage, makes about $30,000 per episode, just 3 percent of what Jim was making.

Before narrating for Young Sheldon, Jim Parsons was one of the highest paid television actors ever, raking in $1 million per episode for Big Bang Theory. Based on Jim’s earnings from Big Bang Theory, in addition to his ads for Intel and various movie roles, it’s estimated that his net worth is around $160 million.

Jim Parsons, who now produces 'Young Sheldon,' did make the most out of any television actor.

While on Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons made so much that he and his male co-stars each took a $100,000 pay cut for the last two seasons, according to Variety. They did this to allow for their female co-stars, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, who joined the show later on, to make more when negotiating contracts for the 11th and 12th seasons of Big Bang Theory.

However, Jim decided to leave the show after the 12th season to go onto new projects. According to Entertainment Weekly, he turned down over $50 million when he decided to leave.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

There are only a few actors who have made more per episode of a television series than Jim and his co-stars, most notably, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show, Charlie Sheen for Two and a Half Men, Ray Romano for Everybody Loves Raymond, Kelsey Grammer for Frasier, and Tim Allen for Home Improvement.

Article continues below advertisement

However, during his years on screen, Jim was making the most out of any actor, including his co-stars. This was because of his role as a producer and voice actor on Young Sheldon, that brought him to about $1.5 million more than his co-stars.