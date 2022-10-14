Actor Jeff Perry Is Stealing the Show on ABC's 'Alaska Daily' — Where Have We Seen Him Before?

ABC's Alaska Daily is almost ripped from the headlines. According to the Los Angeles Times, the new fictional series is loosely based on a "series of articles, reported by the Anchorage Daily News in conjunction with ProPublica, about official indifference to missing or murdered Indigenous young women."

To say this show is based on true stories would be a tad generous, but that doesn't stop it from feeling as real and visceral as an actual true crime show.