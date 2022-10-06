Hilary Swank Called Her Second Wedding “Timeless” — Who Is Her Husband?

Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank has never shied away from creating versatile characters. Since her breakout role in 1994’s The Next Karate Kid, she has continued keeping us guessing on what she’ll do next.

Throughout the years, Hilary has played everything from a compassionate teacher in Freedom Writers to a no-nonsense boxer in Million Dollar Baby. At age 48, Hilary proved she was not resting on her past accomplishments.