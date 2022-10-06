Hilary Swank Called Her Second Wedding “Timeless” — Who Is Her Husband?
Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank has never shied away from creating versatile characters. Since her breakout role in 1994’s The Next Karate Kid, she has continued keeping us guessing on what she’ll do next.
Throughout the years, Hilary has played everything from a compassionate teacher in Freedom Writers to a no-nonsense boxer in Million Dollar Baby. At age 48, Hilary proved she was not resting on her past accomplishments.
She inked a deal with ABC to star in the local journalism drama Alaska Daily. In her role, Hilary is a disgraced investigative reporter named Eileen Fitzgerald, looking for a fresh start in a new city.
While the role doesn’t mimic her life much, Hilary has started over in front of the world. The actress has been married twice but believes her current husband is her forever love. So, who is Hilary Swank’s husband? Take a look below!
Hilary Swank married her second husband in 2018.
Throughout her career, Hilary has managed to keep much of her personal life to herself. However, the Lincoln, Neb., native’s two marriages have been in the news. In 1997, Hilary married actor Chad Lowe and stayed with him for almost a decade. But, Hilary filed for divorce from Chad in 2006, and it became final in 2007. Per People, the actress said Chad kept his substance abuse issues from her, eventually leading to their divorce.
After her divorce, Hilary agreed to go on a blind date after Supernatural star Misha Collins' wife, Victoria Vantoch, and another pal asked to set her up with someone. The love interest was Hilary’s current husband, Philip Schneider. Phil, a social venture entrepreneur, left a lasting impression on Hilary on their first outing.
"We met at 10:00 a.m. and parted ways at 11:00 p.m.," the actress shared with Vogue in 2018. "We clearly enjoyed our time!"
Hilary Swank and her husband are about to be parents.
Hilary and Phil got engaged in 2016 alongside her four rescue dogs. Then, in August 2018, the couple exchanged vows at a beautiful ceremony in Redwoods, Calif.
“It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it," the Boys Don't Cry star told Vogue. "I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true."
Hilary announced more exciting news four years after their wedding. In October 2022, while promoting Alaska Daily on Good Morning America, the actress informed the hosts that she was pregnant with twins. The new babies are Hilary and Phil’s firsts.
“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” Hilary said. “And not just of one but of two.”
In addition to the new babies, Hilary said she has “fun” in her new role in Alaska Daily. She told Entertainment Weekly in September 2022 that she enjoys watching Eileen’s journey from an award-winning journalist in New York to a disgruntled journalist in her new job in Alaska.
“She is going to get to the bottom of the truth one way or another," Hilary said of her character. "No one's going to stop her from getting there."
"And I love that she does her homework; she knows her rights, and if she doesn't, she quickly learns them," she continued. "It's kind of fun to see this award-winning journalist go up to Alaska, and … she just kind of shakes it all up. It's something I admire in people — people who don't give up, who persevere."