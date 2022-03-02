Are Megan Fox and MGK Having a Baby? Some Fans Seem to Think So

Are Megan Fox and MGK Having a Baby? Some Fans Seem to Think SoBy Kelly Corbett
Mar. 2 2022, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
What’s it like being a woman in Hollywood? Basically, it’s like being a woman anywhere else except for the fact that literally every action you take, statement you say, and outfit you wear is being picked apart by millions of fans and haters online.
One game that the general public likes to play is picking on random female celebrities who are probably not pregnant, and then starting rumors that they are. In fact, right now fans think Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting after Kourt started eating different snacks at night and showed off a new purse in the shape of an avocado.
But I’m not here to interrogate Kourtney, I’m here to analyze her pal, Megan Fox. Megan is currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) and judging by the couple's body language, social media captions, and just literally everything about them, they’re probably getting down and dirty pretty often (in between drinking each other’s blood).
Perhaps they're trying to get pregnant? Or maybe they are already pregnant? A recent Instagram post has fans talking. Let’s discuss.
Is Megan Fox pregnant?
On Feb. 21, Megan shared a photo to Instagram of her donning a dress suit. "I was going for business casual Bratz doll," she wrote in the caption. Users flocked to the comments to shower Megan in praise as well as share some thoughts about her body. "She’s definitely pregnant," one user wrote. Another added, "You can see the belly and crease from the trouser!"
Not all users agreed. "No she isn’t, it’s just the way the outfit looks," one user wrote. Another reckoned, "Maybe, but it’s probably just styling." Still, folks took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her potential pregnancy.
Despite all the theories from fans, Megan has not made an official announcement, and there is no real evidence to suggest that she is. Therefore, we can not assume Megan is pregnant.
Megan and MGK started dating in June 2020 and got engaged in January 2022. Megan is already a mom to sons Noah Green, Bodhi Green, and Journey Green, all of whom she shares them with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, who she separated from in 2020 after 10 years of marriage.
Meanwhile, MGK shares daughter Casie with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.