Are Megan Fox and MGK Having a Baby? Some Fans Seem to Think So

But I’m not here to interrogate Kourtney, I’m here to analyze her pal, Megan Fox. Megan is currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) and judging by the couple's body language, social media captions, and just literally everything about them, they’re probably getting down and dirty pretty often (in between drinking each other’s blood).

Perhaps they're trying to get pregnant? Or maybe they are already pregnant? A recent Instagram post has fans talking. Let’s discuss.