Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Fans Think Jayson Tatum's Rumored Girlfriend, Ella Mai, Is Pregnant — Is She? Jayson Tatum has kept his romantic life on the DL. Now, fans speculate that his possible boo is pregnant. By Jamie Lerner Jul. 1 2024, Updated 4:57 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

One minute he’s an NBA champion, and the next, he could be an expecting father. We're talking about Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who was drafted third overall in 2017. One of the biggest stars in basketball, Jayson has kept his love life out of the spotlight, despite bringing his son, Deuce to games. Now, after a pregnant visitor in the locker room, many suspect that the dating rumors around Jayson are true.

Article continues below advertisement

He’s supposedly been dating Ella Mai, a Grammy Award-winning singer. However, they’ve never come out publicly as a couple, so it’s all about context clues. So is Jayson Tatum dating Ella Mai, and if so, how long have they been dating?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Jayson Tatum is allegedly dating British singer Ella Mai.

Jayson has been linked to Ella Mai as far back as 2019, which is a long time to go on secretly as a couple when you’re as famous as they are. Jayson was playing for the Celtics and Ella was sitting courtside, and by 2020, the rumors began. However, they never stepped out publicly as a couple despite making multiple appearances together.

Ella isn’t just a basketball fan, though. She is one of the most popular R&B artists in the world with her breakout single, “Boo’d Up” debuting at number five on the Billboard Hot 100. She won a Grammy in 2019 for best R&B song and has been putting out hit tracks ever since. But somehow, she’s ended up at several Celtics games, and fans have found links between her and Jayson specifically.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only does Ella attend many Celtics games, but Jayson goes to her concerts. But the biggest clue of all was when Ella recorded a video in front of a familiar background that sleuths recognized as Jason’s home from another video. By 2022, DJ Envy from The Breakfast Club asked Ella if she was dating a Boston Celtic.

Article continues below advertisement

She asked where they heard that from but then added, “I’m a basketball fan definitely, but you know I’m not one to talk about my dating life.” Why not?! We need answers! Even still, the fans saw Ella’s non-answer as confirmation that she could be dating Jayson. Eventually, however, they couldn’t even try to hide it.

Jayson last nite….I guess he showed me 😂 Front n center at Ella Mai bday party in NYC pic.twitter.com/Eua4DYiYXJ — YellowBreeze (@AquafinaFlo007) November 5, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

In July 2022, they attended Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party together, and in 2023, Ella was Jayson’s date to his former teammate’s wedding. Throughout the years, they’ve grown less wary about sharing their closeness, but they still haven’t felt the need to share specifics on social media. But then, Ella was seen celebrating the Celtics 2024 Championship with … a baby bump.

Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai could be married and expecting a child, but they haven’t yet confirmed this.

If the rumors between Jayson and Ella are true, then he’s likely an expecting father. Ella celebrated in the locker room with Jayson and the team after their championship win, as caught on camera. In the video, Ella has an obvious baby bump, which is leading all of us to speculate that she and Jayson are becoming parents together.

Article continues below advertisement