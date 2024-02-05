Home > Entertainment > Music > Beyoncé Why Does Blue Ivy Have a Grammy? She's the Youngest Person to Ever Receive the Honor Why does the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, two Grammy winners, have a Grammy herself? Here's how Blue Ivy Carter scored her own award. By Melissa Willets Feb. 5 2024, Published 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

She may be one of the youngest nepo babies to have reached such impressive success. Indeed, Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of prolific performers Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has a Grammy — at the age of 12.

But the preteen actually scored the biggest award in the music industry when she was even younger. It's true — at the tender age of 9, Blue was a Grammy winner. But why? Here's the scoop.

Source: Getty Images

So, why does Blue Ivy have a Grammy?

Believe it or not, Blue is the youngest person to ever win a Grammy. In 2021, the famed offspring took home the award for Best Video for “Brown Skin Girl,” which was from the “The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition)” soundtrack. As fans know, she was featured in the beautiful video, along with her mom.

In case you were wondering, other very young Grammy winners include LeAnn Rimes, who took home two awards at the age of 14, as well as Lorde, who won her Grammy at 17, and Billie Eilish, who became a first-time Grammy winner at 18. Obviously Blue Ivy was half these musicians' ages at the time that she snagged her own trophy — and her parents couldn't be prouder.

Taking to the stage at the 2024 Grammys, Jay-Z brought his oldest daughter with him to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. "Thank you very much. I used to say it was a sippy cup for Blue, but Blue's grown up now she doesn't take sippy cups," the rapper joked, adding, "And she has her own Grammys."

Although Blue Ivy has a Grammy, her dad still called out the awards show on behalf of Beyoncé.

Clearly Jay-Z is not over Beyoncé never winning Album of the Year. And despite her success, having won 32 Grammys over the course of her career, he used his time on stage to blast the awards show for his wife never having received the ultimate honor. "I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year," he said with his uber-talented wife looking on from the audience.

"So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that: The most Grammys. Never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work," Jay-Z continued. He then said, "Some of you gonna go home and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category.”

But he wasn't done, going on to opine, "But outside of that, we got to keep showing up. Keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you Chairman. Until they call you genius. Until they call you the greatest of all time.”