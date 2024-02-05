Home > Entertainment > Music Boygenius Just Won Three Grammys and Announced a "Hiatus" Fans everywhere want to know if Boygenius decided to break up after they announced a “hiatus” after an intimate show. Did they break up? By Jamie Lerner Feb. 5 2024, Published 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Supergroups are more common than we’d think, but that doesn’t mean they aren't special. From the Foo Fighters to Cream, it’s always special when our favorite artists come together to form a band even more powerful than their original. But there’s no supergroup like Boygenius, which consists of solo powerhouses Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker.

The three queens of modern-day acoustic indie pop created a chart-topping (and now Grammy-winning) trio that matches their successful solo careers almost equally. Of course, this means that they’re always at the mercy of their schedules and rising success. After a private show in which they announced an upcoming “hiatus,” fans are worried that they broke up. So, did Boygenius break up?

Source: Getty Images L-R: Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers

Boygenius didn't officially break up, but they're going on an indefinite hiatus.

On Feb. 1, 2024, Boygenius played a pair of acoustic shows in Los Angeles in an intimate venue, The Smell, for their most dedicated fans. But those fans were also the first to be hit with the devastating news that Boygenius will be going on a hiatus. “‘We’re going away for the foreseeable future,’ the boys tonight at the acoustic show in LA,” tweeted a fan who was present at the show.

While Boygenius hasn’t said anything about the hiatus on their social media yet, a representative for the band confirmed the news to Billboard. “The trio will be stepping back, as the group indicated on stage, but offered no further details,” the music-centric magazine reported.

“we’re going away for the foreseeable future” the boys tonight at the acoustic show in LA — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) February 2, 2024

In the last year, Boygenius went from a little-known side project for the trio’s alt-loving fans into the Top 10 charts, performing on Saturday Night Live, and even winning three Grammys. They showed up at the 2024 Grammys coordinating their outfits for the night in smart suits, so it doesn’t seem like there’s any drama within the group.

During their Feb. 1 show, Lucy said in a video captured by a fan, “This is our last show and we’re feeling it.” The trio went on to encourage their fans to be present and use their phones less so that they could see their fans’ faces. It seemed noticeably bittersweet to Phoebe, Lucy, and Julien as they joked with one another onstage.

Source: Getty Images

Boygenius may perform together again, but we don’t know when.

It’s hard to say, “Don’t worry,” because the truth is that we have no idea when or if Boygenius will ever come together again. In an April 2023 interview with Billboard, the band members explained that the uniqueness of their supergroup is that they actually carved time out of their successful solo careers to make this happen.

“We had to carve out the time for this,” Lucy said at the time. “I think people know this is a rarity and that there’s no guarantee that it’ll continue. Like, we will continue to be boygenius and be friends, but we also will get back to our own things. So I think people have this awareness that to be present with it now is really to be existing in a moment.”

