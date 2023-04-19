Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Who Will Be the New Foo Fighters Drummer? Fans Have Some Theories Who is the new drummer for the Foo Fighters in the wake of Taylor Hawkins' death? Here's what we know about the situation and what fans have guessed. By Chris Barilla Apr. 19 2023, Published 12:11 p.m. ET

When news broke on March 25, 2022, that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died at just 50 years old, fans were left reeling and wondering what the future holds for the iconic group. Things were in limbo for over a year, but it appears now that the Foo Fighters aren't done performing together just yet. In fact, they have a lot in store for fans coming up.

With all of that being said, the question remains: Who is serving as the new drummer for the Foo Fighters now that Taylor is gone? Let's take a look at the known details as they currently stand.

Who is the new Foo Fighters drummer?

The big question on every Foo Fighters fan's mind over the last year has been about how Dave Grohl and the rest of the band will continue on without their longtime drummer. As of this writing, the Foo Fighters have not officially announced who their new drummer will be. However, the group did reveal that they will be releasing a new album called "But Here We Are" on June 2, 2023, via Roswell Records and RCA Records. Its lead single, "Rescued," is available on all major streaming services now, though it's unclear at this time who played drums on the track. It may have been Dave Grohl, who is a celebrated drummer himself.

The Foo Fighters have also promised a whopping 25 live performances throughout spring and summer 2023 spanning the U.S. and Europe. A press release highlighting all of these new endeavors did not specify who recorded drums for "But Here We Are" or who will be joining the Foo Fighters on stage as their drummer for the upcoming live shows.