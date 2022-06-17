How Did Tommy Lee Break His Ribs? The Mötley Crüe Drummer Is out of Commission

Fans of Mötley Crüe were overjoyed when the group announced a reunion tour, but their excitement quickly turned to sadness. During a show on June 16, 2022, drummer Tommy Lee performed five songs before announcing he had four broken ribs and needed to leave. Some fans were shocked that he walked out mid-set, but others were concerned about how Tommy Lee broke his ribs in the first place.

Here's what we know about Tommy's health and how he broke his ribs.