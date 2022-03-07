YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the NewsBy Joseph Allen
Mar. 7 2022, Published 10:22 a.m. ET
Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
What was Lil Bo Weep's cause of death?
Lil Bo Weep, whose real name was Winona Brooks, died on Sunday, according to a post from her father. The Australian rapper was best known for her song "Codependency," which has been streamed millions of times on Spotify. In a post on Facebook, Winona's father said that she had battled PTSD and addiction throughout her life.
"This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression,” he wrote. “She is no longer struggling anymore with the universe wanting their angel back."
He also referred to Winona as his "best friend" and a "hero." No official cause of death has been released yet, and it's unclear whether one will ever be released to the public. Winona was well known, but she was anonymous enough that her parents may be able to maintain their privacy as they grieve.
Lil Bo Weep had a substantial following online.
Prior to her death, Winona had more than 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, and more than 30,000 followers on Instagram. Winona last posted to Instagram four days before her death, but each of her recent posts has been flooded with comments from people expressing their grief over her death.
"Rest in peace. I love you," one commenter wrote, with many others adding similar sentiments.
It's clear that many fans of Winona's will feel her loss acutely, even as they try to discover what exactly happened to her. Many may speculate, but it's clear that whatever Winona's cause of death, her death itself is a tragedy. Hopefully, her fans can respect her family's privacy in its aftermath.