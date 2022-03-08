'Girls! Girls! Girls!' Star Laurel Goodwin Has Reportedly Passed Away at the Age of 79

'Girls! Girls! Girls!' Star Laurel Goodwin Has Reportedly Passed Away at the Age of 79By Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 8 2022, Published 11:39 a.m. ET
Actress Laurel Goodwin, best known for her role as Laurel Dodge in Girls! Girls! Girls! has reportedly died. She was 79 years old. Laurel, who also starred in the original pilot for Star Trek and The Beverly Hillbillies, was confirmed to have passed away by a family member.
Fans of the actress have taken to social media to share their condolences to her family, and many are wondering what exactly happened to the beloved actress. So, what was Laurel Goodwin’s cause of death?
Laurel Goodwin’s cause of death remains unknown to the public.
According to the NY Post, Laurel passed away on Feb. 25, 2022 in Cathedral City, Calif. Her sister, Maureen Scott, confirmed her passing in an online obituary.
Details of Laurel’s life were shared, including childhood memories with her sister, Maureen, and brother, Gary, who she grew up with in San Francisco. However, the obituary did not disclose any information about Laurel’s cause of death.
Since it has been some time since her passing, it’s likely that an autopsy has been completed. However, we can assume that Laurel’s family and loved ones would prefer to keep her cause of death a private matter, as details have not been shared.
Laurel’s big screen debut was alongside Elvis Presley.
Laurel first stepped into the entertainment world in 1962 in the film Girls! Girls! Girls! with Elvis Presley as her co-star. The actress then went on to score roles in 1965’s The Glory Guys, 1966's Run Buddy Run, the 1971 TV series The Partners, and so much more.
Not to mention, Laurel was the last surviving member of the original pilot for Star Trek where she played Yeoman Colt. The star went on to work behind the scenes of entertainment with her husband, Walter Wood. The pair produced the 1983 romantic-comedy Stroker Ace which performed pretty well at the box office bringing in $13 million gross worldwide.
The NY Post reports that Laurel and Walter were married for 43 years up until his death in 2010. The pair did not have any children together.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Laurel Goodwin at this time.