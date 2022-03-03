SiMan Baby, Atlanta Radio Legend, Has Passed Away at 58

SiMan Baby, Atlanta Radio Legend, Has Passed Away at 58By Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 3 2022, Published 12:27 p.m. ET
Radio legend SiMan Baby aka Silas Alexander III — best known for dominating the Atlanta radio space over three decades — has died.
He was just 58 years old.
His family announced on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, that SiMan, who had been inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame in September 2021, had passed away.
As fans and fellow public figures share touching tributes and recount memories with the legendary radio host, social media users have questions. What was SiMan Baby’s cause of death? Here’s everything that we know.
SiMan Baby passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Gone but never forgotten! SiMan Baby’s family took to his social media pages to announce that the radio host had lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Silas 'SiMan Baby' Alexander, III,” the post read. “After a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, we feel at peace knowing that he can rest now. Thank you for your love, prayers, and support during this difficult time from our family.”
In September 2021, on his 58th birthday, SiMan shared his diagnosis with listeners, per CBS46. The cancer had been discovered during a scheduled gallbladder surgery.
“Over the summer I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which means part of my body has cancer, but the cancer does not have me,” Alexander said. “The doctors found a mass on my liver. They did a biopsy and that mass turned out to be cancerous and turned out to originate from the pancreas.”
He later added: “I had a person call me this morning. They said I’m sad, I’m sad, I’m about to cry. I’m like don’t cry for me because I’ve had my fun. I’ve had a great time. I look at this whole thing as a blessing to keep my life in perspective."
SiMan Baby had accumulated a sizable net worth.
Per GhanaFuo, SiMan's estimated net worth was around $500K when he passed away.
This number is a combination of his work as a radio host, disc jockey, and hosting gigs in the metropolitan Atlanta area.
Through SiMan’s three-decade long career, he has worked at various radio stations including WIGO-AM, V-103, Kiss 104.1, Classic Soul 102.5, and most recently Majic 107.5/97.5 until 2018.
Not to mention, SiMan also launched a podcast titled Cousins With Cancer, with cousin and fellow radio legend Gary Mitchell, who also was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Unfortunately, 11alive reports that Gary passed away in December 2021.
SiMan Baby — who was married for 30 years — leaves behind his wife and son.
As the world continues to grieve SiMan’s passing, his family has been strong through it all. SiMan’s wife, Sandra Alexander, and son, Silas “Lex” Alexander IV, openly thanked the public for their support.
Even though SiMan is no longer with us physically, his legacy will continue to live on in the radio world and beyond.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of SiMan Baby.