Fans Are Devastated That Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Has Died at 50

Fans Are Devastated That Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Has Died at 50By Anna Garrison
Mar. 26 2022, Published 10:22 a.m. ET
In tragic news, on March 25, 2022, the Foo Fighters announced that Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for the band the Foo Fighters, died at age 50. The band is currently on tour in South America and was scheduled to perform at a music festival in Colombia. Taylor's death at such a young age has fans curious about the cause.
Here's everything we know so far about Taylor Hawkins' death.
What was Taylor Hawkins' cause of death?
Per Rolling Stone, the band released a message announcing Taylor's death the evening of March 25. "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever." Hawkins first rose to prominence in the music industry as the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette during the Jagged Little Pill era.
An inter-band dispute led to the original Foo Fighters drummer, William Goldsmith, to exit the band shortly after their breakthrough album "The Colour and the Shape" was recorded. Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters frontman, briefly picked up drumming duties before requesting Taylor Hawkins to replace Goldsmith in 1997. Hawkins has been with the band ever since.
Foo Fighters bassist Nate Mendel recently described Taylor to Rolling Stone. "He came into a band that was pretty scrappy, in general, and kind of acclimated to that for a second, and then was like, ‘Hang on a second, what if we become good?"
Currently, there is no cause of death given for Hawkins.
Fans and friends alike have flooded the internet with messages of how Taylor's drumming and the Foo Fighters music have changed their lives. Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, Finneas, and more have written heartfelt statements to describe how much Taylor's music meant to them.