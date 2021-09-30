Is Phoebe Bridgers Being Sued by a Former Sexual Partner? Here’s What We Know

While there is no photo evidence of their relationship, there are many clues that have led fans to believe Phoebe is currently dating Normal People star Paul Mescal. Rumors of their romance have been circulating since July 2020.

In an interview with NME at the time, Phoebe referred to Paul as "the cute boy" who gave her "pitter-patter in my heart." He also appeared in the music video for Phoebe's song "Savior Complex."