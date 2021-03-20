Phoebe Bridgers Called Her Skeleton Suit Wardrobe the “Best Idea Ever”

If you’re wondering why Phoebe Bridgers wears a skeleton suit in so many of her performances, her music videos, and even her “Punisher” album art, don’t read too much into her spooky sartorial selection.

As Phoebe told The Ringer in June 2020, the skeleton suits just make life a little more comfy for the Grammy nominee.

“I put on the skeleton suit, and it’s like, ‘Damn, this is comfortable,’” she said. “So I think being a character is funny but it also, it is rooted in reality. Like I really have been wearing the same pajamas for like two months. I wash them every three days, and tried to get another pair online, but they’re sold out.”