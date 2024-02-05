Home > Entertainment > Music Fans Have Been Asking About Billy Joel's Eye for Years Fans are curious what happened to Billy Joel's eye after he performed at the Grammys for the first time in 22 years. Here's what we know. By Melissa Willets Feb. 5 2024, Published 10:06 a.m. ET

Living legend Billy Joel took the Grammys stage on Feb. 4, 2024, and wowed viewers with a soulful performance. But beyond his still-impressive musical prowess, folks at home also noticed another aspect of Billy's turn on the main stage: his eye.

Never one to let anything go, social media pounced, taking to platforms like Twitter to ponder aloud about the star's appearance. "What's up with Billy Joel's eye?" one fan asked. Many similar comments followed. Here's what we know about the prolific performer's eye.

So, did something happen to Billy Joel's eye?

Even though Billy donned sunglasses at the Grammys, fans still zeroed in on his eye and flocked to social media to share theories. While many people talked about why his eye looked odd, many fans pointed out that it's nothing new. "It's been like that forever. Look at old videos," one fan said.

It turns out that hardcore Billy Joel fans are correct that his eye condition has been an ongoing issue for the "Uptown Girl" crooner with God-given vocal and piano talents.

In fact, the star talked about his "leaky eye" during a 2022 show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Per Page Six, Billy acknowledged that some fans think he has a glass eye, but he doesn't. Instead, one of his eyes has trouble getting enough lubrication — thus, the leaky eye.

Having a little fun at his own expense, the singer also told the audience at the show that he has a wooden leg. To our knowledge, this is just a joke. Got it social media?

Billy Joel just released new music for the first time in nearly two decades.

When Billy sang "Turn the Lights Back On," fans got to hear his first new song in 17 years, per Variety. Meanwhile, his turn on the Grammys stage marked his first performance at the prestigious music awards show in over 20 years.

Don't be fooled — Billy has been at the Grammys many times, having been nominated a jaw-dropping but deserved 23 times. "The Longest Time" singer has won six of the coveted trophies.

Talking about his new song, the septuagenarian said, "A lot of people have asked me, ‘Why’d you stop writing?’ Because I didn’t want to. Some people, maybe they have a great time with it. I kind of suffer with songwriting.”

Luckily, he was able to find a great songwriting partner in Freddy Wexler, about whom the "Piano Man" enthused, "The whole point of doing what I do was because it was so much fun to do when I first started. I kind of lost that after a while. Freddy got me to find the joy in it again.”