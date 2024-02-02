Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Nicki Minaj A Timeline of the Barbz Doxxing Others on Nicki Minaj's Behalf Nicki Minaj's fandom are fiercely protective of their queen. However, their history with doxxing questions if the Barbz go too far. By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 2 2024, Published 5:38 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In January 2024, Nicki Minaj one-sidedly entered an internet war between herself and Megan Thee Stallion. The drama between the rappers began when Megan released her single, "Hiss," which she said was a response to the negative comments spewing about her over the years. Meg never addressed Nicki, though the Texas native's Megan's Law diss — a law that requires sex offenders' information to be public — didn't sit well with hip-hop's Barbie.

Nicki has responded to Megan's perceived attack on her family by dragging her on social media and in her track, a dig at Megan being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. What's more, Nicki's loyal fans, affectionately known as the "Barbz," have stepped into the very public group chat. Since "Hiss'" release, the Barbz have gone so far as to search Nicki's critics' names, jobs, and other personal information for malicious intent, otherwise known as doxxing.

However, the Barbz are seemingly unfazed by the legal ramifications of doxxing, as this isn’t the first (and likely not the last) time they've doxxed people on behalf of their Queen. Let’s explore the Barbz’s doxxing history and why many feel they've gone too far.

In 2018, the Barbz doxxed two of Nicki's critics after she addressed them on Twitter.

We're still determining exactly when the Barbz felt comfortable enough to doxx one's information on Nicki's behalf. However, in 2018, two instances between the fandom and Nicki's critics showed what they could do. In 2018, Wanna Thompson, a Toronto-based writer and creator of her blog, Wanna’s World, tweeted her opinion about Nicki's album, Queen. Wanna shared on Twitter that she wished Nicki would change and create more "mature content" to reflect her age.

According to Mic's report of the drama, Nicki became furious at Wanna's tweet and replied to it by calling her a "hating a-- hoe." Following Nicki's tweet, Wanna shared several harmful tweets she received from the Barbz, with one calling her a "guttersnipe" and insulting her dark skin color. As Wanna continued sharing what Nicki's fans were saying, many social media users jumped to her defense, sparking the hashtag #IStandWithWanna."

Another critic of Nicki's, Jerome Trammel, received the Barbz doxxing treatment after publicly shaming Nicki for her insulting comments to Elle magazine about sex workers. After Nicki responded to Jerome's tweet calling her "hypocritical," Nicki's fans found Jerome's old work address and called the company threatening to kill him. He also shared that the fans saw his family and friends' info through his tagged photos and searched online for social media jobs to convince the companies not to hire Jerome for a job.

In 2021, the Barbz attacked the woman who Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty allegedly sexually assaulted.

In September 2021, the Barbz doxxed Jennifer Hough after her appearance on The Real. On the show, Jennifer shared her recount of being sexually assaulted at 16 by Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty. During the interview, Jennifer debunked Nicki's claims that she and Kenny were in a relationship when he was arrested for raping her in 1994. Jennifer also said Nicki and Kenny tried to bribe her with money to keep quiet.

Jennifer's attorney told TMZ that, after the interview, the Barbz harassed her online, calling her a "clout chaser" and other unsavory remarks. The fans also shared Jennifer's contact information, forcing her to sue Nicki and Kenny in August 2021, though the case was later dropped.

The Barbz quickly began doxxing journalists who questioned Nicki’s comments about the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.

Miss Minaj is exposing how the media operates pic.twitter.com/YjPZni2gUf — Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) September 17, 2021

The Barbz' doxxing skills have no bounds, as was proven in another incident involving Nicki in September 2021. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nicki tweeted an anecdote about how her cousin's friend received the vaccine in Trinidad and claimed his testicles were swollen due to the vaccine. "His testicles became swollen," she stated in the tweet, per Business Insider. "His friend was weeks away from getting married, and now the girl called off the wedding."

Nicki's tweet soon went viral, with many critics poking fun at her misinformed tweet. Several journalists, including Trinidadian reporter Sharlene Rampersad and James Fielding, a senior reporter at the Daily Mail, attempted to contact Nicki's cousins to get information about the "swollen balls" incident. Nicki caught wind of the contact attempts and shared screenshots of Sharlene's conversations with her cousins, tweeting to the reporter, "B----YOUR DAYS ARE F-----G NUMBERED YOU DIRTY H--."

Sharlene soon received death threats from the Barbz due to Nicki sharing her information. The threats and attacks became so severe that Sharlene's employer, Guardian Media in Trinidad, released a statement encouraging others to "stand up" against the doxxing. James received similar treatment from the Barbz after Nicki shared his business card on Twitter.

Another critic, Kimberly Foster, created a GoFundMe account after being doxxed by the Barbz in 2022.

In 2022, Barbz doxxed YouTuber Kimberly Nicole Foster for her online criticism after tweeting, "Nicki is so clearly a horrible person. Negativity sticks to her like glue. Idk if we’ve ever seen this before." The comment sparked a war between Kimberly and the Barbz which included the fandom threatening to rape and kill Kimberly and sharing her personal information. In an interview with The Daily Beast about the attacks, Kimberly accused the Barbz of threatening to come to her nieces' school and attack them as "collateral damage."

Kimberly eventually took legal action against the Barbz by filing a local police report and tipping the FBI about the doxxing. She also launched a GoFundMe, where she earned $3,836.

Many believe Nicki Minaj and her Barbz have gone too far with doxxing following Megan's 2024 track, “Hiss.”

Barbz thought doxxing a few TikTokers would make them stop, now they just going in even more.. pic.twitter.com/RobjWVQDF1 — ‎ ⛧ (@zootdidit) January 30, 2024

Though the Barbz have become familiar with doxxing anyone who comes in Nicki's way, the 2024 attacks on her critics have taken the cake. Those who have critiqued Nicki's handling of Megan's diss track, "Hiss," which has included jabs about Megan's shooting, the deaths of her parents, and her sex life, have become targets for her fans' doxxing methods.

One critic, Bela Delgado, who goes by @belatown on TikTok, said he was doxxed after his fiery rant against Nicki went viral on the app. Bela said the Barbz sent his relatives and loved ones threatening messages, causing him to release another TikTok apologizing to Nicki and the Barbz. However, the doxxing became more sinister after Megan's mother's gravesite got into the mix.

@belatown I’m sorry Nicki fans, please leave my family alone. I took the video down. ♬ original sound - Bela Delgado

On Jan. 30, 2024, the Barbz reportedly doxxed the site where Megan buried her mom, Holly Thomas. Several Barbz posted Holly's grave's location online, encouraging others to desecrate her grave to avenge Nicki. Thankfully, according to , the grave was marked safe, and local authorities and security personnel were contacted to keep extra eyes on the site. As Megan remains silent about the ordeal, the Barbz naysayers beg the fandom to calm down. Nicki herself, however, seemingly doesn't want their doxxing to end anytime soon.