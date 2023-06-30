Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj Calls Herself the "Harajuku Barbie" — Is She in the 'Barbie' Movie? Is Nicki Minaj in the 'Barbie' movie? The Queen of Rap has long considered herself a Barbie. Fans are wondering if she will make a cameo in the film. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 30 2023, Published 10:35 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nickiminaj

Come on Barbie, let’s go party! It’s no secret that rapper Nicki Minaj has long considered herself to be a Barbie. Fans of the Queens femcee are aware that she coined herself the figure — Harajuku Barbie — long ago when MySpace used to reign supreme.

Since then, Barbie has been synonymous with Nicki’s identity as the rapper frequently refers to herself as Barbie in songs and even dons her famous Barbie chain. Not to mention, the hitmaker recently released the track “Barbie World” — for the Barbie movie soundtrack — with fellow NYC femcee Ice Spice on June 23, 2023. That said, Nicki’s beloved fanbase, The Barbs, has been wondering if the beauty will make a special appearance in the Barbie film. Here’s everything that we know.

Is Nicki Minaj in the ‘Barbie’ movie?

Bad news, Barbs! Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Nicki the Harajuku Barbie will be making an appearance in the Barbie movie. For starters, most movie promos with celebrity appearances often include a glimpse of the star in the film. The official Barbie trailer shows no signs of Nicki being in the film.

Also, the mogul hasn't shared any clips of the movie or the trailer on her social media platforms. Not to mention, the Barbie IMDb page shows no signs of Nicki (or her real name Onika Maraj-Petty) on the cast list.

And while it would have made perfect sense to feature Nicki in the film — even for a quick cameo — it’s safe to assume that she will be sitting the film out.

Nicki Minaj is currently promoting her and Ice Spice’s collaborative track “Barbie World.”

IceNika strikes again! Folks were excited when Nicki took to Instagram on June 10, 2023, to share a photo of herself and Ice Spice. The pair posed together as Nicki donned her famous Barbie chain and shared the news that their second collaboration, “Barbie World,” would officially be released on June 23, 2023.

Since then, IceNika have taken to their respective Instagram accounts to share snippets of themselves posing and rapping part of the song as it played in the background. And of course, after June 23, 2023, pandemonium took over on social media as fans and critics took in the new project. The song, which is an ode to AQUA’s 1997 hit song, “Barbie Girl,” fuses the sounds of drill music and dance-pop that social media has minted a bonafide hit.