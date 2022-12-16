Margot Robbie Stuns as Mattel Icon in the Teaser for 'Barbie' — What's It Rated?

Before children squished and squeezed Cabbage Patch Kids in the early '80s (why were babies growing in a cabbage patch, anyway?) and played with little Polly Pockets in the '90s, toy company Mattel introduced the world to a true legend in 1959. Her name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, but you can just call her Barbie.

From Twist 'n' Turn Barbie to the iconic Malibu Barbie, there's no denying that the model-like toy has had a major impact on culture, fashion, and entertainment.