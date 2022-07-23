Everyone's Favorite Ken Doll, Ryan Gosling, Has an Impressive Net Worth
Canadian actor Ryan Gosling began his career at the age of 12 as a Mouseketeer in The Mickey Mouse Club. He quickly rose to achieve two Academy Award nominations and one Golden Globe Award. Ryan's new role as Ken in the Barbie movie has sparked a thousand internet memes, but what is his net worth? Here's what you need to know.
What is Ryan Gosling's net worth?
As a child, Ryan was encouraged by his sister to be a performer, and frequently performed with his uncle's Elvis Presley tribute act. He was ostracized as a child and eventually homeschooled for his bullying, but has said performing improved his self-esteem. Ryan's first on-screen role was in The Mickey Mouse Club, where he performed with fellow child stars Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and Britney Spears.
Following The Mickey Mouse Club's cancellation, Ryan moved back to Canada and starred in several TV series, such as Are You Afraid of the Dark? Goosebumps, and more. When Ryan was 19, he starred in The Believer, which is credited as his breakout role. However, Ryan didn't rise to widespread recognition until his performance in The Notebook. He also received acclaim for roles in Lars and the Real Girl and Blue Valentine.
Although Ryan was acting in several films a year, he began to pursue a wider variety of film genres. In 2011, he performed in his first comedy role in Crazy, Stupid, Love, and his first action film role in Drive. In 2013, following a string of bad films, Ryan announced he was taking a hiatus from acting. In 2014, he made his directorial debut to unfavorable reviews.
Ryan Gosling
Actor, Musician
Net worth: $70 Million
Ryan Gosling began to pursue acting at the age of twelve after experiencing bullying as a youth. He has said that performing gave him self-confidence, and his breakout role as a Mouseketeer in The Mickey Mouse Club paired him with fellow child actors Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera.
Now, Ryan is best known for his roles in Blue Valentine, The Notebook, Drive, La La Land, and the upcoming Barbie film. He has been in a relationship with fellow actress Eva Mendes since 2011, and they share two daughters.
Birth date: Nov. 12, 1980
Birth place: London, Ontario, Canada
Birth name: Ryan Thomas Gosling
Father: Thomas Ray Gosling
Mother: Donna Gosling
Marriages: Eva Mendes (2011 — present)
Children: Esmeralda Amada Gosling, Amada Lee Gosling
Education: Gladstone Public School, Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School, Lester B. Pearson High School
Ryan returned to acting in 2015 with critically acclaimed roles in The Big Short, The Nice Guys, and La La Land, for which he was nominated for his second Academy Award. He has since pursued mostly action film roles, including Blade Runner 2049, The Gray Man, and a reboot of The Wolf Man for Universal Pictures.
In addition to work as an actor, Ryan is also a founding member of the indie band Dead Man's Bones. Their first and only album, "Dead Man's Bones," was released in 2009. In 2011, Ryan mentioned wanting to record a second album, but the band has not put out music since.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan Gosling is worth an estimated $70 million. His success has skyrocketed him to Hollywood's A-list and will surely continue following his role in Barbie, for which fans are already excited. Ryan is also set to star in several book-to-film adaptations, including Andy Weir's Project Hail Mary.