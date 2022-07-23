Everyone's Favorite Ken Doll, Ryan Gosling, Has an Impressive Net Worth

Ryan Gosling began to pursue acting at the age of twelve after experiencing bullying as a youth. He has said that performing gave him self-confidence, and his breakout role as a Mouseketeer in The Mickey Mouse Club paired him with fellow child actors Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera.

Now, Ryan is best known for his roles in Blue Valentine, The Notebook, Drive, La La Land, and the upcoming Barbie film. He has been in a relationship with fellow actress Eva Mendes since 2011, and they share two daughters.

Birth date: Nov. 12, 1980

Birth place: London, Ontario, Canada

Birth name: Ryan Thomas Gosling

Father: Thomas Ray Gosling

Mother: Donna Gosling

Marriages: Eva Mendes (2011 — present)

Children: Esmeralda Amada Gosling, Amada Lee Gosling

Education: Gladstone Public School, Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School, Lester B. Pearson High School