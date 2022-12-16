'Four Christmases' Was Reportedly Filmed in This "Golden" State
The Christmas holiday season is officially upon us, which means folks are preparing to get their movie playlists in order. And with so many Christmas movies to choose from, old and new, it can be hard to put together the perfect movie marathon. Luckily, we're getting you a step closer by introducing you to 2008’s Four Christmases.
The comedy-drama stars Reese Witherspoon (Kate) and Vince Vaughn (Brad) navigate the holiday season with their dysfunctional families. Of course, the holiday season is all about reflection, and Kate and Brad’s chaotic holiday experience leaves them to deal with their impatience and making new life decisions.
Naturally, talk around the movie’s filming location is abuzz, especially since Four Christmases appears to be filmed in a warm location. So, where are the Four Christmases filming locations? Let's take a look.
‘Four Christmases’ was filmed in various locations in California.
According to TheCinemaholic, the 2008 film was not primarily shot in a Hollywood studio. In fact, the film was lensed in multiple locations throughout California.
For starters, the outlet shares that a large part of the film was shot in San Francisco. Popular locations such as Fisherman’s Wharf, Union Square, the Embarcadero, the Golden Gate Bridge, and Chinatown can be seen throughout the film.
Additionally, Twin Peaks and the San Francisco Airport were used to shoot specific scenes. As for Kate and Brad’s neighborhood, the outlet reveals that 85 Burnett Avenue, which is nestled between Twin Peaks and Clarendon Heights, was used for filming.
Of course, Los Angeles was also utilized for filming. The Madison, a Security Pacific National Bank branch located in Long Beach, was used to film scenes for Brad’s company holiday party, per the outlet.
Production also relied on the L.A. suburb of Topanga to lens scenes for Sissy Spacek’s character Paula’s home. The entry into Paula’s home is one of a few scenes shot at Ren-Mar Studios, located in Hollywood.
Four Christmases is one of many films filmed throughout California — from Jordan Peele’s 2022 Nope starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya to John Singleton’s 2001 hit Baby Boy starring Tyrese Gibson and Taraji P. Henson.
Where can you watch ‘Four Christmases?’
Folks that are in the Christmas spirit and ready to let the holiday fun roll via film, you're in luck. It appears that Four Christmases is available to stream on multiple platforms including HBO Max, Philo, Vudu, Apple TV Plus, and Prime Video.
Keep in mind, many streaming platforms require subscriptions to gain full access. Luckily, Apple TV, Philo, Prime Video, and HBO Max offer free trial periods.
As for Vudu, the platform doesn't require a subscription fee or cost to sign up, so there’s no need to worry about spending extra coins you could be using toward Christmas gifts.
Happy watching!