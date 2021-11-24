The Ultimate Gen Z Gift Guide for 2021

The Ultimate Gen Z Gift Guide for 2021By Tatayana Yomary
Nov. 24 2021, Published 11:03 a.m. ET
Calling all stumped holiday shoppers! It’s already hard enough trying to pick out thoughtful gifts for your loved ones, but adding Gen Z family members and friends into the equation can make things more complex.
The Gen Z community consists of teenagers and newly-minted adults, so the pickings for gifts are broad.
The good news is that most Gen Z folks are obsessed with all things social media and gadgets. So, when it comes to nailing the right gift, utilizing platforms like TikTok and Instagram comes in handy to get the job done.
With that said, if you still find yourself struggling on the gift-giving front, we’ve got you covered. Here are 15 gifts that Gen Zers will totally love!
Vanity Planet Oval Makeup Brush Set
Let’s be honest. The beauty game continues to evolve. As someone who’s constantly learning about the latest in the beauty world, adding oval-shaped makeup brushes to your collection is a game-changer. For starters, these brushes come in clutch for easy blending and contouring.
Not to mention, they’re super easy to use and have become a hit on TikTok. Vanity Planet’s oval makeup brushes are not only vegan and non-cruelty, but they help minimize streaking for a picture-perfect look. And with a set of 10 brushes up for grabs, you’ll be able to get more bang for your buck.
Price: $51 on Amazon
Converse Run Star Motion Sneakers
A stylish upgrade from the brand's classic design, these Converse Run Star Motion sneakers provide a futuristic design and all-around comfort in one. Sporting a black, white, and tan colorway, these sneakers are easy to style and even easier to stand out in a crowd. For sneaker collectors, it's about more than adding the newest design to their arsenals.
Price: $120 on Converse
FujiFilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
What better way for your loved one to flex their photography skills than with a FujiFilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera? Designed with scrapbooking in mind, this popular camera allows users to freeze life's most precious moments and allows them to keep them close. Not to mention, it cuts out the need for photo development and allows pictures to come to life right before your eyes.
Price: $118 on Amazon
Recycled Wine Bottle Platter With Spreader
It's not news that many members of Gen Z are all about sustainability — and what better way to support their lifestyle than gifting a Recycled Wine Bottle Platter? This gift is created from recycled wine bottles that are transformed into trays. It's also a great housewarming gift that's perfect for folks who love entertaining.
Price: $24 on UncommonGoods
The Hip-Hop Queens Oracle Deck
Created by Kathy Iandoli, the music journalist and former oracle reader has decided to bridge the gap for the ultimate gift: The Hip-Hop Queens Oracle Deck. Since many hip-hop lovers found themselves looking up to their favorite artists, this 52-card deck allows fans to connect with femcees while being able to enhance their spiritual growth.
Price: $23 on AlwaysFits
Vanity Planet Skincare Fridge
In case you've been out of the loop, Gen Z plays no games with their skincare, and adding a skincare fridge to their list of appliances has become a top priority.
Since certain products including serums, jade rollers, moisturizers, eye creams, and more, need to be stored in a chilled environment, a skincare fridge makes it easy for users to keep their essentials close.
Price: $95 on Vanity Planet
Apple AirPods Pro
Technology has become a way of life for Gen Z teens. Apple's latest AirPods Pro are perfect for their noise cancellation capabilities. Plus, they stay perfectly snug in your ears for easy travel.
With a compact case that charges while on the go, it's pretty much a no-brainer.
Price: $169.99 on Amazon
UBeesize Ring Light With Tripod Stand
There's no denying that these days are all about content creation. From creating viral videos for TikTok to simply filming beauty tutorials, having a ring light with a tripod stand at your disposal is a necessity. So if your Gen Z teen has set their sights on the influencer world, this wouldn't be a bad gift to swoop up.
Price: $37 on Amazon
No Drip Cleansing Cuffs
Skincare products are always on the rise. But, when it comes to the No Drip Cleansing Cuffs created by esthetician Nayamaka Roberts-Smith AKA, LaBeautyologist, these innovative essentials have taken on a life of their own. Many of us relate to washing our faces with water and having it drip down our arms. These cuffs prevent you from making a mess while adding a bit of luxury to your routine.
Price: $23 on LaBeautyologist
Dr. Marten Boots
Similar to Vans and Converse, black Dr.Marten boots have continued to keep the Gen Z community in a chokehold. Not only are the boots fashionable and trendy, but they can also be paired with literally any outfit.
Price: $150 on Nordstrom
FORVR Mood Candle Subscription
Many Gen Z adults have just embarked on living on their own, and a Forvr Mood Candle subscription fits the bill when it comes to gifting home essentials that are cost-effective and serve a major purpose. Created by Jackie Aina, the candle club allows customers to receive two exclusive candles and a surprise gift every quarter. Think of it as affordable luxury.
Price: $75 (quarterly) on ForvrMood
Clutch iPhone Charger
The days of lugging around your traditional charger are over. Instead, compact rechargeable hubs have come to the rescue for those who loathe the idea of packing and possibly losing their main charger. The Clutch iPhone Charger has a sleek design that can fit in almost any purse without the need for extra cables.
Price: $50 on Amazon
Retro AirPods Case
Nothing sets the tone for a great gift with a touch of nostalgia. Thanks to this Retro AirPods case, you'll be able to give your teen a throwback gift while also helping them keep their expensive AirPods safe.
Price: $15 on Amazon
Bubble Tea Kit
Gone are the days of iced coffee being the superior chilled beverage. Thanks to Taiwanese culture, bubble tea has become all the rage. So, it makes perfect sense to spoil your loved one with a Bubble Tea Kit. Equipped with all the essentials, this gift set helps anyone whip up a cup of bubble tea without having to make a pit stop to the nearest cafe.
Price: $40 on UncommonGoods
Roddy Rich-Inspired Doormat
Most people agree that walking in someone's house with your shoes on is the ultimate faux pas, and rapper Roddy Rich agrees. Taking inspiration from the rapper's 2020 hit song, "The Box," this doormat displays the catchy lyrics that are still been living rent-free in all of our heads. This gift is simple, thoughtful, and quite the conversation starter for guests.
Price: $15 on Etsy
As you can see, there are plenty of Gen Z gifts that anyone would be proud to own. But, if you still find yourself stuck on what to gift your loved one, you can't go wrong with a gift card.