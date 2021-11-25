Logo
gifts for women
25 Perfect Gifts for the Hard to Buy for Women in Your Life

Nov. 25 2021

Some women are decidedly harder to shop for, and there is nothing wrong with that.

Whether they just seem to own everything you can think to buy them or they are so picky they end up returning your gift anyway, these women know what they like. If you are having difficulty finding the perfect gift for a particular woman in your life, this gift guide will have something they will definitely be impressed by.

Here are 25 gifts for hard to buy for women:

Boy Smells Candle

boy smells candle

You can never own too many candles, and this one by Boy Smells would be a welcome addition to any collection.

Price: $36 on Amazon

Chrissy Teigen's Luxe Silk Robe

Chrissy Teigen knows how to lounge — and she has a whole collection of silk robes to prove it. Now the only hard part is deciding on which color to buy.

Price: $248 on Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

beats solo
Source: Amazon

Headphones are a way of life, and for the woman who isn't a fan of Airpods, a set of gold Beats headphones makes the perfect gift that they will use every day.

Price: $159.99 on Amazon

Oura Ring

Who needs a smartwatch when you can have an Oura ring, which not only monitors your heart rate but also provides sleep analysis and fitness tracking? Plus, it's waterproof and compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit.

Price: $299 on Oura

Veja Espalar Sneaker

veja espalar sneaker

Any fashionista needs a pair of Veja Espalar sneakers in their collection — just ask Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton, both whom own a pair (or two).

Price: $130 on Nordstrom

Bala Bangles

bala bangles
Source: Amazon

If you know she's a Peloton fan, then this is the perfect gift for any fitness enthusiast. Bala Bangles add a bit of resistance to any workout and can be used while cycling, running, or doing yoga.

Price: $40 on Amazon

Coach Swinger Shearling Shoulder Bag

coach swinger bag copy
Source: Coach

Purses can be tricky to pick out for any woman, but Coach's Shearling shoulder bag is THE bag of the season. Trust us.

Price: $495 on Saks Fifth Avenue

TBR Subscription

Sometimes, a good book is all anyone needs. Thanks to Tailored Book Recommendations, you can gift a book subscription service that pairs you with a bibliologist that picks the perfect reads based on your literary preferences.

Price: Starting at $16 at TBR

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler

airwrap
Source: Dyson

The pinnacle of hair stylers, the Dyson Airwrap is the go-to gift for any woman. Period.

Price: $549 on Nordstrom

Pat McGrath Mini Holiday Lip Trio

pat mcgrath
Source: Amazon

Shopping for a beauty lover? Celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath's trio of holiday lipsticks is the perfect stocking stuffer and already comes beautifully wrapped.

Price: $24 on Amazon

World of Women NFT

Impress any woman with the gift of an NFT from World of Women – even if they don't totally understand the world of cryptocurrency. Plus, they will be in good company as Reese Witherspoon is a proud owner of a WoW NFT!

Price: Bid at OpenSea

PurseN Ultra Jewelry Organizer

pursen organizer
Source: Amazon

If Oprah Winfrey says she loves a product, chances are that hard-to-buy-for-woman in your life will love it too. The PurseN Ultimate Jewelry Organizer comes with 10 removable pouches that make traveling with your trinkets a breeze. Plus, you can even use it as an evening bag.

Price: $43 on Amazon

Honest x Vanity Planet Ionic Facial Steamer

“It’s like my own personal sauna at home, perfect for a nice me-time moment,” Jessica Alba said of the product. Need we say more?

Price: $49 at Vanity Planet

Cibluty Facial Ice Globes

ice globes
Source: Amazon

Speaking of facials, these ice globes are a fun gift for any skincare enthusiast (especially in preparation for all the holiday hangovers).

Price: $23 on Amazon

Cult Gaia Serita Dress

cult gaia
Source: Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia's Serita dress has been duplicated by many brands, but you can't go wrong with the knitted original that is perfect for a beach vacation or a fun night out.

Price: $498 on Cult Gaia

Amazon Echo Show 10

amazon echo
Source: Amazon

For the tech-savvy woman, opt for the Echo Show 10 with an HD screen that moves with you so you can stay in the frame while talking with friends or following a recipe in the kitchen.

Price: $250 on Amazon

SodaStream Aqua Fizz Starter Kit

Making sparkling water at home just got an upgrade thanks to SodaStream's Aqua Fizz starter kit. It comes with a glass carafe that is sleek and helps reduce the use of single-use plastics.

Price: $127 at SodaStream

Bonne Maman Advent Calendar

For some reason, advent calendars are so much fun to gift — especially when they have 24 limited-edition fruit spreads and honey inside.

Price: $65 on Amazon

Martha Calvo Joolz Well Banded Necklace

joolz
Source: Martha Calvo

Martha Calvo designs jewelry that is fun and guaranteed to be a hit.

Price: $165 on Martha Calvo

Slip Silk Beauty Sleep Gift Set

silk sleep
Source: Amazon

Nothing is better than sleeping on a silk pillowcase, and any woman would be happy to get a set that comes with a matching silk sleep mask.

Price: $122 on Amazon

SBLA’s Double the Plump

sbla beauty plump
Source: SBLA

If there is someone who knows a thing or two about beauty (or simply not aging) it's Christie Brinkley, so we definitely recommend gifting her Double the Plump lip plump and sculpt gloss, which comes in a pink shade named after the supermodel.

Price: $52 on SBLA

Moonlight Roller

moonlight roller

Chances are the woman you are shopping for would never buy herself rollerskates, so this is your sign to do it for her. Moonlight Roller's skates also come in a fun variety of shades and patterns to choose from.

Price: $250 at Moonlight Roller

Murphy and Daughters Bath Salts

murphy bath salts
Source: Amazon

Step up your bath game with Murphy and Daughters bath salts. They come in a beautiful canister which will liven up any bathroom.

Price: $88 on Amazon

Mean Girls: The Party Game

burn book
Source: Courtesy

Nostalgia never fails. Any woman would love playing this party game inspired by the comedy classic Mean Girls.

Price: $20 on Amazon

King St. Vodka

kate hudson vodka
Source: Courtesy

When all else fails, a nice bottle of alcohol will never disappoint, just like Kate Hudson's clean King St. Vodka.

Price: $29.99 at King St. Vodka

